Several area roads in the region are closed Monday morning due to flooding after heavy rains on Sunday.
In Montgomery County, part of Beach Drive near East West Highway and Woodbine Street are closed.
And part of Sligo Creek Parkway between US 29 and Forest Glen Road is closed.
Part of MD 198 is closed between Bald Eagle Drive and Airfield Road because a bridge is washed out at the Little Patuxent River.
In Anne Arundel County, there is a flood warning issued by the National Weather Service.
Also in Maryland, White’s Ferry is closed because part of the Potomac River in Poolesville is flooded.
In Virginia, Stafford County and Page County schools are closed because of roads that are impassable with high waters.
On Sunday afternoon, parts of the Beltway near the Baltimore-Washington Parkway were closed due to flooding.
Several people in the area had to be rescued from flooded roads as well.
Drivers are reminded to not drive through flooded roadways.
The D.C. region has been hit throughout the last month with periods of heavy rain that have caused flooding.