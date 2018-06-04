Several area roads in the region are closed Monday morning due to flooding after heavy rains on Sunday.

In Montgomery County, part of Beach Drive near East West Highway and Woodbine Street are closed.

Beach Dr ramp off Military Rd NW closed due to this fallen tree pic.twitter.com/LkYSUwLLw1 — Nick Petrillo (@ThAt_PhOtOg_GuY) June 4, 2018

And part of Sligo Creek Parkway between US 29 and Forest Glen Road is closed.

Sligo Creek Parkway between US-29 and Forest Glen Road --street flooding - all lanes blocked @nbcwashington @News4Today #mdtraffic — First4Traffic (@First4Traffic) June 4, 2018

Part of MD 198 is closed between Bald Eagle Drive and Airfield Road because a bridge is washed out at the Little Patuxent River.

The bridge crossing over the Little Patuxtent is no more! 198 is closed TFN btwn Bald Eagle Dr & Airfield Rd #MDtraffic #SkyTrak7 #GMW pic.twitter.com/qn4oWIzrRg — Julie Wright (@thejuliewright) June 4, 2018

In Anne Arundel County, there is a flood warning issued by the National Weather Service.

Flood Warning issued June 04 at 4:43AM EDT by NWS https://t.co/2wsKAVLkdb — AACO Emergency Mgmt. (@AACO_OEM) June 4, 2018

Also in Maryland, White’s Ferry is closed because part of the Potomac River in Poolesville is flooded.

In Virginia, Stafford County and Page County schools are closed because of roads that are impassable with high waters.

SCPS is closed today, June 4 due to impassable roads. Employees are on Code 2 with liberal leave in effect. Offices open at 10:00 a.m. — Stafford Schools (@SCPSchools) June 4, 2018

On Sunday afternoon, parts of the Beltway near the Baltimore-Washington Parkway were closed due to flooding.

Flooding blocks multiple lanes of the Beltway in Maryland https://t.co/iPb8J0bK8s — Dr. Gridlock (@drgridlock) June 3, 2018

Several people in the area had to be rescued from flooded roads as well.

6pm Sunday - Flooding Incident Sunnyside Road between Edmonston Road and Rhode Island Avenue in Beltsville. 7 people from several autos were assisted to high ground by PGFD Tech Rescue - Swift Water Team. Occupants OK - cars not so much. video by AFC Wargo pic.twitter.com/86d0TU4Nak — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) June 3, 2018

Drivers are reminded to not drive through flooded roadways.

TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN: With the heavy rainfall, please be reminded to stay clear of areas covered with water. For emergency updates and to report storm damage, visit: https://t.co/vS6vZqNPhK #TurnAroundDontDrown https://t.co/LZbFkqLKiB pic.twitter.com/H3oDWMQ8sv — Prince William PD (@PWCPolice) June 3, 2018

The D.C. region has been hit throughout the last month with periods of heavy rain that have caused flooding.