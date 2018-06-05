Updated at 10:56 a.m.
All lanes along Interstate 95 south near the Fairfax County Parkway have reopened after an earlier crash.
Original post at 9:30 a.m.
Several crashes are causing delays for commuters in the Tuesday morning rush hour.
In Springfield, Va., a crash involving an overturned vehicle has closed lanes along the southbound side of Interstate 95 near the Fairfax County Parkway. The delays are roughly four miles, with all lanes along the southbound side blocked in various places.
In the District, a crash occurred along part of Interstate 395 northbound on the 14th Street Bridge in Southwest. It is causing delays of up to two miles.
Another crash took place along the southbound side of the George Washington Parkway near the Key Bridge.
Information was not immediately available about any injuries or the possible length of the delays in any of the incidents.
There’s not much relief from delays on other roadways.
On Interstate 66, for example, the tolls hit high levels of $47 around 8:30 a.m.
