Two separate crashes in Prince George’s County are causing delays in the early Wednesday morning commute.

One crash involves several vehicles along Interstate 95 south and the inner loop of the Capital Beltway near MD 5. Three lanes are blocked and delays are roughly two miles.

Multi-Veh Crash w/Inj. I-95/495 SB (IL) before MD-5. PG Co MD. 3 right lanes blocked. 1 left lane open. Delays appx 2 miles. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) June 6, 2018

And all lanes of US 1 at Rhode Island Avenue are blocked. Officials said they expect this closure to last for some time but did not say for how long. Poles and wires are down and crews are on the scene.

Crash. US-1 SB/NB at Rhode Island Ave. PG Co MD. All lanes blocked both directions. Extended closure expected. Follow police direction. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) June 6, 2018

#BreakingNews #mdtraffic Rt 1 #Baltimore Ave CLOSED at Rhode Island Ave in #Beltsville for WIRES DOWN, crews on scene repairing broken utility pole, expect the closure into rush hour @First4Traffic @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/VZiJS1c0mh — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) June 6, 2018

Pole & wires blocking RT 1 btwn Rhode Island & Sunnyside Ave #MDtraffic #GMW pic.twitter.com/EHsJYIBID7 — Julie Wright (@thejuliewright) June 6, 2018

It is not known if anyone is seriously hurt in either crash.