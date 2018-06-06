Two separate crashes in Prince George’s County are causing delays in the early Wednesday morning commute.
One crash involves several vehicles along Interstate 95 south and the inner loop of the Capital Beltway near MD 5. Three lanes are blocked and delays are roughly two miles.
And all lanes of US 1 at Rhode Island Avenue are blocked. Officials said they expect this closure to last for some time but did not say for how long. Poles and wires are down and crews are on the scene.
It is not known if anyone is seriously hurt in either crash.