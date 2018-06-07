TSA officers at Dulles International Airport did an extensive pat-down of a 96-year-old woman in a wheelchair, angering her daughter and thousands of others who have watched video of the incident online.

The video, dated May 15, was posted on a Facebook page belonging to Jeanne LaBrier Clarkson, of Anderson, Ind. It shows a female TSA officer searching a woman Clarkson identifies as her mother, who is in a wheelchair.

“My 96 year old mother being extensively searched by the TSA,” Clarkson wrote. “The 3 of us were all in wheelchairs. Only my 96 year old mother was subjected to this prolonged, repetitive search.”

The post has been nearly 9 million views and more than 140,000 shares.

The Washington Post attempted to reach Clarkson several times via Facebook and by phone, but she did not respond.

However, she offered the following description of what happened to Viral Hog, a company that licenses and distributes videos:

My mother, my fiancee, and I were flying back to Indianapolis after visiting my son. We were all in airport wheelchairs. I am my mother’s legal guardian and responsible for her well-being. I went through security. When I saw that they had pulled Mother aside to search her. I tried asking why. They ignored me. That upset me so I began videoing what they were doing to document my complaint that I intended to file. The search went on for more than 6 minutes. I have traveled extensively and never seen anything like this. Mother had traveled with me before and never been groped like that! I have contacted Dulles International Airport and their representative. They have called me back, very concerned. TSA sent an unsigned form reply.

The recording shows Clarkson’s mother sitting in a wheelchair as officers begin the pat-down process. One officer asks her to remove her windbreaker, which she slowly, and with some effort does. And then the pat-down begins — up and down both arms, legs, back, inner thighs. She is even asked to adjust her weight so that the officer can check underneath her — once on her right side and once on the left. The agent also feels the area around her stomach and breasts and has her lift her legs.

“This is uncalled for….She’s 96-years-old, she’s not Gumby,” an unidentified man says at one point.

“Oh, for God sakes,” someone can be heard uttering.

A TSA spokeswoman said the officers were doing what they have been trained to do.

“TSA is committed to ensuring the security of travelers, while treating all passengers with dignity and respect,” TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said. “In this instance, the TSA officer provided advisements during the pat-down and was extremely polite. The passenger was very cooperative and gave no indication that she was agitated or in discomfort. She received a pat-down and was cleared for her flight.”

As the search continues, a voice that appears to be Clarkson’s grows more agitated. At one point when a second TSA officer moves in front of Clarkson, as if to block her ability to record, Clarkson says loudly, “Excuse me, you don’t need to block my filming this.”

The second officer remains in place, so Clarkson moves beside her.

The pat-down continues.

At one point the officer asks, “Are you able to put your arms up?” Clarkson’s mother complies, but Clarkson interjects to tell the officer that one of the arms is stiff and shouldn’t be lifted.

“What in the hell do you think she’s going to do? Set off a shoe bomb?” a voice that appears to be Clarkson’s says at one point.

The search continues. At one point the officer swabs her rubber gloves and places the swab in a machine, perhaps to check for traces of explosives?

Through it all, Clarkson’s mother sits quietly with no expression.

Toward the end of the video, Clarkson again says: “Are you kidding me?

An unidentified male voice responds: “Ma’am, it’s simply our procedures.”

After more than four minutes, the officer says to Clarkson’s mother: “You’re set to go. Thank you very much.”

Officials at Dulles said that Clarkson reached out to them via the airport’s online comment form and asked to be put in contact with TSA regarding her concerns. They also posted a note on the the airport’s Facebook page in response to concerns they’ve received about the incident.