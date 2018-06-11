Updated at 12:28 p.m.

All roads near the Navy Yard and ballpark Metro stop along First Street in Southeast have reopened.

There was an earlier bomb threat, but nothing was found after authorities investigated the area.

Traffic Advisory Update/Police Activity & All associated Street Closures in the 1000 block of 1st St SE have reopened. — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) June 11, 2018

Original post at 11:45 a.m.

Authorities said they’ve closed part of First Street in Southeast Washington, not far from the Navy Yard and ballpark Metro stop, because of a bomb threat.

Crews are at the scene and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The road is closed in the 1000 block of First Street SE near I and M streets. It is not known how long the road will remain closed.