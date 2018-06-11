Thousands are expected to descend on the Mall on Tuesday to celebrate Washington’s first major championship team in 26 years with a parade honoring the Capitals’ Stanley Cup win. If you’re planning on being anywhere in the vicinity — whether as a parade-goer or one of the folks stuck in the office during the festivities — you’re going to want to ditch your car and come up with a plan for maneuvering around — and through — the celebrations.

Metro will run extra trains to support the large crowds, and several major streets will be closed to clear the parade route. A huge crowd is expected to attend, with parade organizers estimating more than 100,000 revelers will come out to support the Stanley Cup champions.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re attending the parade or will be working, dining, hitting bars or sightseeing nearby.

Parade Route:



The Caps’ victory parade route stretches along Constitution Avenue NW from 23rd St. NW to 7th St. NW.

The parade, which starts at 11 a.m., will run along Constitution Avenue NW, culminating in a rally on the Mall. The full route is from 23rd Street to 7th Street NW, according to Caps owner Monumental Sports, with “optimal viewing” from 17th to 7th streets. The NHL and Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s office described the parade as starting at 17th Street. The parade will turn to the Mall at 7th Street, and that’s where the rally will begin.

Metro

Metro is your best option for getting around Tuesday, and the transit agency is providing extra service for the occasion.

Rush-hour service will be in effect all day to support the throngs of fans, Metro said. That means trains will arrive every eight minutes throughout the system, with more frequent service — every two to four minutes — at core transfer stops such as Metro Center, Gallery Place and L’Enfant Plaza.

There are plenty of Metro stations with access to the parade route. Metro says its busiest stations are expected to be Archives, L’Enfant Plaza, Gallery Place, Metro Center, Arlington Cemetery, Foggy Bottom, Federal Triangle, Federal Center SW, Smithsonian and Union Station. You should avoid transfers and ride directly to a stop along the route.

Be aware of potential disruptions posed by the large crowds. Trains could bypass certain stations if they become overcrowded, and Metro could slow trains approaching stations because of platform crowding — which could cause delays. Get your SmarTrip card in advance and make sure it’s loaded with enough money to get you to and from your destination, as the swarms of passengers could make it difficult to access fare machines. Some stations could become “entry only” or “exit only” as conditions warrant, Metro said.



Road Closures:

The mayor’s office announced nearly two dozen road closures to keep the parade route open to celebrants, rather than vehicle traffic. The restrictions will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and be in effect through 3 p.m. Here is the full list of road closures, according to Bowser’s office:

Inbound 14th Street Bridge Main Line, all traffic will be directed toward eastbound I-395

Inbound 14th Street Bridge HOV, all traffic will be directed toward eastbound I-395

Northbound 12th Street Tunnel, all traffic will be directed toward Eastbound I-395

Eastbound Theodore Roosevelt Bridge, all traffic will be directed toward E Street Expressway/Potomac River Freeway

Southbound 9th Street Tunnel

Constitution Avenue NW from 6th Street to 23rd Street NW

9th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to I-395

10th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW

12th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

15th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

18th Street from New York Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW

19th Street from Virginia Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW

20th Street from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

21st Street from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

22nd Street from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

23rd Street from Virginia Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW

Virginia Avenue NW from 18th Street to 19th Street NW

Madison Drive from 4th to 15th streets NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th to 4th streets SW

Henry Bacon Drive SW from Lincoln Memorial Circle to Constitution Avenue NW

Parkway Drive SW from Independence Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle

Parking

Parking restrictions will go into effect beginning Monday night. On 7th Street NW, there will be no parking from 6:30 p.m. Monday through 11 p.m. Tuesday in the stretch from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW. The street also will be completely closed from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW during those hours.

Elsewhere, more than a dozen “emergency no parking” restrictions will go into effect at 6:30 p.m. Monday and will not lift until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Parking will be prohibited in the following areas during that time, according to the mayor’s office:

Constitution Avenue, NW from 6th Street to 23rd Street NW

9th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to I-395

10th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW

12th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

15th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

18th Street from New York Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW

19th Street from Virginia Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW

20th Street from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

21st Street from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

22nd Street from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

23rd Street from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

Virginia Avenue NW from 18th Street to 19th Street NW

Independence Avenue SW from 3rd to 14th streets SW

Madison Drive from 4th to 15th streets NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th to 4th streets SW

Henry Bacon Drive SW from Lincoln Memorial Circle to Constitution Avenue NW

Parkway Drive SW from Independence Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle

Watch for posted signs; violators will be ticketed and towed to legal spaces, the mayor’s office said.

Officials stressed that parade-goers and others commuting into the city should find alternatives to driving if at all possible.

Commuters should “take Metro or rideshare as parking is extremely limited near the parade route,” Bowser’s office said. As usual during large events, bike corrals will travel around until 3 p.m. Tuesday to make more room at Capital Bikeshare stations.

