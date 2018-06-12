As the Washington area prepared to celebrate the Capitals’ Stanley cup win with a parade, many people were taking Metro for the festivities.

At 9:30 a.m., Metro officials said many of its parking lots and garages in Maryland and Virginia were full. The full lots included: Branch Avenue, East Falls Church, Forest Glen, Fort Totten, Grosvenor, Morgan Boulevard, Rockville, Rhode Island Avenue, Shady Grove West and Wiehle-Reston.

PARKING UPDATE: As of 9:30 a.m., the parking lots/garages at the following Metrorail stations are FULL: Branch Ave, Vienna, East Falls Church, Rockville, Rhode Island Ave, Grosvenor, Shady Grove West, Morgan Blvd, Wiehle-Reston, Fort Totten, Forest Glen #wmata #ALLCAPS@capitals pic.twitter.com/PfD8P2IWvu — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) June 12, 2018

Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said at 9:46 a.m. that there had been no major problems despite the crowds. The transit agency is running rush hour service until 7 p.m. Tuesday, so trains will operate about every eight minutes from the stations at the end of the line.

Service notes for @Capitals victory parade today. Rush hour service until approx 7pm (every 8 min from end of line stations), regular weekday fare policies, Yellow Line to Mt Vernon Sq all day. More at 👉 https://t.co/sYVjsdQM8O #wmata #ALLCAPS #StanleyCupChampions pic.twitter.com/w36mEd1gbq — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) June 12, 2018

Still, riders should pack patience: At least 100,000 people are expected at the Capitals’ celebration and parade.

On the roads, there were no reports of serious crashes on any major highways or secondary streets. Many commuters found traffic to be lighter than it is on a normal work day.