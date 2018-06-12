As the Washington area prepared to celebrate the Capitals’ Stanley cup win with a parade, many people were taking Metro for the festivities.
At 9:30 a.m., Metro officials said many of its parking lots and garages in Maryland and Virginia were full. The full lots included: Branch Avenue, East Falls Church, Forest Glen, Fort Totten, Grosvenor, Morgan Boulevard, Rockville, Rhode Island Avenue, Shady Grove West and Wiehle-Reston.
Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said at 9:46 a.m. that there had been no major problems despite the crowds. The transit agency is running rush hour service until 7 p.m. Tuesday, so trains will operate about every eight minutes from the stations at the end of the line.
Still, riders should pack patience: At least 100,000 people are expected at the Capitals’ celebration and parade.
[The Caps’ Stanley Cup parade: Here’s everything you need to know.]
On the roads, there were no reports of serious crashes on any major highways or secondary streets. Many commuters found traffic to be lighter than it is on a normal work day.