Metro said its ridership hit more than 800,000 on Tuesday following the Washington Capitals’ victory parade and celebration of winning the Stanley Cup.

The District’s downtown was filled with fans who came to cheer the hockey team’s big win. Many fans and parade-goers took Metro into the city. By midmorning, before the parade started at 11 a.m., Metro said most of its parking lots at stations in Maryland and Virginia were full.

At 10 p.m. Tuesday, Metro said it hit 800,000 riders.

It’s been a while since Metrorail carried more than 800K people in a single day. Well, Metrorail ridership just hit 800K+ *today* just before 10pm thanks to the @Capitals #StanleyCup Victory Parade. Thanks for riding, Caps fans! #ALLCAPS #WMATA — Metro (@wmata) June 13, 2018

Metro tracks its ridership numbers based on how many people enter its system. It is basically counting heads, not in terms of the number of passengers but by its “passenger trips.”

By comparison, some other big ridership days for the transit system were President Barack Obama’s first Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, 2009, when 1.1 million “entries” were recorded.

Another big Metro ridership day was Jan. 21, 2017, when the rail system had roughly 1 million passenger trips on its trains for the Women’s March on Washington.

[Here’s what Metro’s Inauguration and Women’s Day March ridership numbers really mean]

For Tuesday’s Capitals celebration, there were no major hiccups on the rail system, and trains ran more frequently. The only odd thing that happened was that a deer got into a tunnel near the National Airport and Crystal City stops and dashed down the tracks and onto the platform — much to the surprise of a few riders — at the Crystal City stop. No one was injured.

[Oh deer! Watch this deer wander onto the Metro tracks]

Here’s a look at the top 10 ridership days on Metro.