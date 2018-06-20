

Traffic is stopped in both directions Wednesday morning on the Wilson Bridge. (Maryland Department of Transportation)

One person is dead after several vehicles, including a boom truck, collided on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, leading to a fire and closure of the Beltway in both directions.

Three workers who were under the bridge were stranded at one point but were rescued.

A tanker and three vehicles caught fire, Alexandria Fire Department spokesman Rick Muse said. Thick black smoke filled the air. The vehicles on the outer loop of the Beltway, heading toward Maryland, were seen burning on the bridge just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Mark Brady, a spokesman for the Prince George’s County Fire Department, said a preliminary investigation indicated that a tractor trailer crashed into the boom truck. At the time, the boom truck had its bucket extended under the bridge, where the three men were doing work. The crash ignited a blaze, Brady said, and the workers were stranded “with a fiery crash above them.”

Crews from the Prince George’s Fire Department rescued the three men. They were taken to area hospitals. The boom operator was not injured. Officials did not release the name of the person who was killed.

Just before noon, officials said they were starting to clear traffic stuck in the southbound lane on the Maryland side of the bridge.

Officials said a liquid was dripping into the river from the bridge. It wasn’t known what the liquid was, but authorities said it isn’t hazardous.

Rachel Weiner contributed to this report.