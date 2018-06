UPDATE, 1:32 P.M.:

I-95 has reopened, officials said.

ORIGINAL POST:

Wide Load Closure. I-95/495 NB (OL) at Woodrow Wilson Bridge. PG Co, MD. All lanes blocked to move oversized vehicle. Expect delays. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) June 21, 2018

Interstate 95 was temporarily closed in both directions at the Woodrow Wilson Bridge on Thursday afternoon as an oversized load was moved, officials said.

The Maryland State Highway Administration in a tweet around 1 p.m. said I-95 would be closed for up to 15 minutes between Temple Hill Road and Route 210.

ALERT - Over sized load (truck) issue. I-95 (both directions) to temporarily close between Temple Hill Road and MD 210. The over sized load will be brought down in the opposite direction to a staging area near Bald Eagle Drive. Closure may last up to 15 mins. #mdtraffic #mdotnews — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) June 21, 2018

