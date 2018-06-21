

Deymon Levarne Childs, 40, was arrested on charges of rape, sexual offense and assault, Metro Transit Police said.

A MetroAccess driver was arrested Wednesday night on rape and sexual offense charges for allegedly raping an intellectually disabled passenger aboard a paratransit vehicle earlier this week, Metro Transit Police said.

Police said Deymon Levarne Childs, 40, of Suitland, was charged with second-degree rape, a third-degree sexual offense and second-degree assault.

Authorities said the offense occurred Monday afternoon in a MetroAccess van in Hyattsville.

The woman told police that Childs had picked her up at a location in Prince George’s County and was supposed to drive her home. Shortly thereafter, the driver moved to the back of the vehicle and “committed unwanted sexual acts,” police said, citing the woman’s report. Police pinpointed the location of the alleged assault to the side of Brightseat Road in Hyattsville, authorities said. There was no one else in the vehicle at the time, police said.

Childs works for First Transit, one of three contractors who provide MetroAccess service, Metro said. It was not immediately known if he remained with the company. Police swept the van for evidence this week and obtained a warrant for Childs’ arrest Wednesday.

The woman was treated and released from a hospital, authorities said.