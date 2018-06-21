Taxicab drivers, upset about what they view as unfair treatment by officials at Reagan National Airport, staged a protest at the airport authority’s monthly board meeting Wednesday.

More than 40 drivers, led by representatives from the National Airport Taxi Drivers Association, filed quietly into the board room and then during a brief pause between meetings, demanded the opportunity to speak to the board.

The drivers contend that airport officials are giving ride-sharing companies such at Uber and Lyft preferential treatment at the airport. They say they’ve been fighting to be heard for more than a year.

Drivers shouted “We cannot feed out kids because of your guys,” “shame on the board” and “Is this the land of opportunity?” before they were escorted from the board room by security. Others complained about reports that MWAA CEO Jack Potter makes more than $451,000 a year while drivers are scraping to get by.

In a letter to the board, Chand Dhody, a member of the association’s leadership team, said they have met with board chairman Warner Session, as well members Mark Uncapher and Walter Tejada, but but their concerns have not been addressed.

Their complaints echo those of taxi drivers across the country, who have steadily lost customers to ride-sharing companies. At National, the problem has been compounded by a massive construction project that has forced traffic to be re-routed, upending the normal pick-up and drop-off process.

Airport authority officials said despite complaints about being displaced, taxis at National have double the curb space of ride-share drivers as well as a dedicated dispatch system. They also noted that taxis pay lower fees to the airport, $3 per outbound trip, versus ride-share drivers, wh0 pay $4 per inbound and outbound trip.

“Project Journey construction activity at Reagan National Airport is impacting the airport’s traffic flow, with the greatest impacts on the Terminal B/C Arrivals level roadway due to lane closures and a significant reduction of curb waiting area for passengers to access commercial ground transportation vehicles and private vehicles when departing the airport,” airport spokeswoman Christina Saull said.

“The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority is committed to safety, customer service and effective airport traffic operations during Project Journey and acknowledges the complexities of the impacts on all tenants of the airport, including taxicabs,” Saull said. “We are committed to mitigating the impacts of construction as best as can for our tenants, especially commercial ground transportation providers, and customers.”