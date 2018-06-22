

Updated at 7:14 a.m.

Metro’s Red Line trains are no longer sharing a track.

Original post at 6:55 a.m.

Riders on Metro’s Red Line should expect delays Friday morning.

There is a police investigation at the Cleveland Park stop. Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said officials were investigating a report of an unattended package. No one was injured in the incident.

Trains are sharing a track between the Van Ness and Dupont Circle stops. It is not clear how long the delays, which are in both directions of the line, will last.