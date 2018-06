Part of the Fairfax County Parkway is closed after a crash.

The incident involves an overturned vehicle on the northbound side of the parkway near Old Keene Mill Road. Crews are on the scene, but drivers are warned to avoid the area.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Fairfax County Parkway northbound at Old Keene Mill Road in Burke is closed due to an overturned vehicle . Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/4hstbTPPxg — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) June 22, 2018

It is not known how long the road will be closed. And the condition of those involved in the crash is not known at this time.