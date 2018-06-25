

A view of Dulles Toll Road at the main toll plaza in Vienna, Va. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Officials at the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority have announced public hearings on proposed fee increases on the Dulles Toll Road that could boost the amount most users pay by $1.25 starting in 2019.

There will be three hearings in July:

Since 2014, most motorists have been paying $3.50 to drive the toll road — $2.50 at the main toll plaza and $1 at on/off ramps. Under the proposal, drivers would pay $3.25 at the main toll plaza and $1.50 for one ramp transaction. According to MWAA officials, the rate would remain in place though 2022.

The increased revenue would be used to pay for construction of the second phase of the $5.8 billion Silver Line rail extension and improvements along the toll road.

One thing to note: MWAA officials said they are required to periodically increase tolls, so the hearing won’t be about whether they should raise them. Rather, members of the public will be asked to weigh in on how the increases should be allocated (toll plaza vs. ramps), whether the road should convert to all EZ Pass and, in the future, whether officials should offer a credit card option for paying.

There will be no formal testimony at the hearings. Rather, representatives will be on hand to answer questions. Members of the public can submit their comments. Translators will also be on hand to help Spanish-speaking individuals and people with disabilities. The public comment period on the toll increase will be open from July 2 through Aug. 3. Comments can also be sent via email at dtrcomments@hntb.com or mailed to: MWAA Public Comment Period, c/o HNTB, 2900 South Quincy St., Suite 600, Arlington, VA, 22206.

People wishing translation services for another language should contact the Airports Authority at 703-253-5899 at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing they plan to attend.

MWAA’s board of directors is slated to vote on the increase in October.