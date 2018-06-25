UPDATE, 2:25 P.M.:

I-95 southbound has reopened, officials said, and delays stretch for more than four miles.

ORIGINAL POST:

Interstate 95 southbound was closed Monday afternoon due to a crash, authorities said.

At about 2 p.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted that all southbound lanes of I-95 were closed at Lorton Road because of a crash “with medevac response.”

The one-vehicle crash involved “significant injuries,” authorities said. The road was closed to allow a helicopter to land.

Commuters should use alternate routes, officials said.