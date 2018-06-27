It isn’t what passengers typically see outside the window of a plane — a half naked man on the tarmac.

That’s what unfolded on the tarmac Tuesday afternoon at Hartsfield-Jakson International Airport in Atlanta. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Jhryin Jones, 19, scaled a fence at the airport and ran onto a taxiway where there were planes. He went up to one Delta plane, jumped on the wing and started banging on the windows, an airport spokeswoman told the paper.

Man in custody after getting access to tarmac at Atlanta airport, authorities say: https://t.co/tjSonV968h pic.twitter.com/aIiKOi6BIi — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) June 26, 2018

#ItsTimeToFreakOutWhen a dude tries to board the plane from the outside after landing. #atlairport pic.twitter.com/AKLIn0FYrz — Garth Magness (@GarthMagness) June 26, 2018

He was taken into custody by law enforcement and charged with public indecency and criminal trespassing, along with other charges, according to officials. It did not cause a delay to flights.

In another incident, passengers were alarmed after police boarded a JetBlue plane Tuesday evening as it sat on the tarmac at JFK Airport amid a security scare. No one was hurt in the incident. Pictures circulated on social media showing passengers with their hands in the air as police in tactical gear walked along the aisles.

Woah. My worst nightmare. @Delta JFK to LAX right now, honestly thought we were going to die. I AM ALIVE THANK GOSH I MEDITATE U GUYS what is going on 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/6RVxy9HC4t — Alexa Curtis (@Alexa_Curtis) June 27, 2018

According to NBC 4, there was a problem with radio transmissions between the plane, which was headed to Los Angeles, and the air traffic controller. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it plans to investigate.