﻿Part of the westbound side of Interstate 370 near Interstate 270 southbound near Gaithersburg, Md., will remain closed for the next two to four hours after a crash late Wednesday night that involved an overturned tractor trailer that spilled a load of televisions onto the highway, officials said.

It is not immediately known what caused the crash. Officials said drivers should avoid the area, as the roads will be shut down to deal with the cleanup.

In the early morning hours, another tractor trailer was coming to help offload the TVs so the crashed tractor trailer could be turned upright, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire.

The truck and several other vehicles were involved, Piringer said, and the truck’s fuel tank ruptured so a hazmat team was on the scene for the cleanup as well. At least one person suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

