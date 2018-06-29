

Explosions light up The Washington Monument during the fireworks display on the National Mall on July 4, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

If you are planning to attend the July Fourth festivities on the Mall on Wednesday, here are some things you need to know to ease your travel.

Car travel will be especially difficult for people coming into the District from Virginia. Many roads around the Mall will be closed from early morning Wednesday until late at night. Street parking near the Mall will be close to impossible.

If you’re taking transit, please note that Metro will operate 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. (Keep reading for more details.)

[One man is responsible for most of the fireworks used in America: Mr. Ding]

Here are some highlights of the planned road closings that are listed in detail below: Arlington Memorial Bridge and Arlington Memorial Circle on the Virginia side of the bridge, Rock Creek Parkway south of Virginia Avenue NW to Lincoln Memorial Circle and approaches, the ramp from the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge to Constitution Avenue NW, Constitution Avenue NW between 23rd and 14th streets.

The Mall will open to the public at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Entry will be restricted to specific points, where you will be subject to security checks. The list of prohibited items includes: alcohol, glass containers and personal fireworks. No firearms are allowed.

See this National Park Service map for the Mall access points and other information on travel to central Washington.



Gift Ajieren, 11, of Silver Spring, marches in the parade with a group from Christ Embassy. Takoma Park’s 128th annual Independence Day Celebration was held on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 in Takoma Park. The popular parade was held in the morning. (Photo by Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Here is the schedule for July 4 events around the Mall and Capitol grounds

National Independence Day Parade — 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., Constitution Avenue NW from Seventh to 17th streets NW

— 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., Constitution Avenue NW from Seventh to 17th streets NW Capitol Fourth Concert — 8 to 9:30 p.m., West Lawn, the U.S. Capitol

— 8 to 9:30 p.m., West Lawn, the U.S. Capitol Fireworks display — 9:09 to 9:27 p.m., the Mall, with viewing areas from many locations in the District and Northern Virginia.

Other events

Nationals game. The Washington Nationals are scheduled to play the Red Sox at 11:05 a.m. at Nationals Park.

Palisades Parade. The lineup for the neighborhood parade begins at 10 a.m. and the parade starts at 11 a.m. from Whitehaven Parkway and MacArthur Boulevard NW. The marchers go northwest on MacArthur, turn left on Edmunds Place and left on Sherier Place, then right into the Palisades Recreation Center.

Capitol Hill Parade. The parade participants line up at Eighth and I streets SE. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and ends at noon.

Other parades and fireworks. There are plenty of shows across the entire region. See them in the Going Out Guide’s July 4 event calendar.

SoberRide

Lyft will be offering free rides to deter impaired driving during the holiday as part of the 2018 Independence Day SoberRide program, which runs from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday. The promo code to get a ride will be posted at 5 p.m. Wednesday at www.soberride.com. The deal covers one trip up to $15.

D.C. parking rules

Meter, residential parking permit and other parking rules will not be enforced Wednesday in areas outside of the Nationals Park, Constitution Avenue and the D.C. Armory/RFK Stadium neighborhoods. Parking along the parade route will be prohibited.

Metro schedule



Thousands of people press their way into the Smithsonian Subway station after the Independence Day fireworks in Washington, DC on July 4, 1979. (Photo by Lucian Perkins/The Washington Post)

The Fourth of July is one of the busiest events of the year for Metro. The biggest crowds will be in the evening, around fireworks time. But with events all day long, riders should expect crowded platforms and trains. Make sure to load your SmarTrip card in advance to avoid potentially long lines at the station. Parking at Metro lots and garages will be free all day, and off-peak fares will be in effect all day. Here are details of the Metro service:

Metro: The train system will be open from 7 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Trains will run every 12 minutes until approximately 6 p.m., then gradually increase service to near rush-hour levels before and after the fireworks show on the Mall. Don’t bring bikes or large coolers on board.

The Smithsonian station will be open all day. Smithsonian is the closest station to the Mall, but it gets very crowded during big events, especially on Independence Day. You can choose to exit at another station within walking distance of the Mall. Among them are: Federal Triangle, Metro Center, Gallery Place, Archives, L’Enfant Plaza and Federal Center SW.

Metro has not scheduled track work for the holiday but there is an important change in the Yellow Line schedule: beginning at 6 p.m., trains will operate only between Huntington and Mount Vernon Square. Travelers going north of Mount Vernon will need to use the Green Line to complete their trip.

Metrobus. The bus system will be on a Saturday schedule. Watch for detours on the routes near the Mall because of all the street closings. These are the routes that operate near the Mall: 30N, 30S, 32, 36, 52, 54, 74.

Other transportation options:

D.C. Circulator. The National Mall route will not operate on July 4. But other routes run close to the Mall area.

Water taxi. The Potomac Riverboat water taxi service to the National Mall will not operate.

July 4 road closings

This is the long list, compiled by the National Park Service.

Closings from 6 a.m. to about 10 p.m.:

Arlington Memorial Bridge and Arlington Memorial Circle on the Virginia end, to and including Lincoln Memorial Circle in the District

Rock Creek Parkway south of Virginia Avenue NW to Lincoln Memorial Circle, including all approaches and ramps

Rock Creek Parkway south of Virginia Avenue NW to Lincoln Memorial Circle, including all approaches and ramps Parkway Drive from Rock Creek Parkway to Lincoln Memorial Circle

Henry Bacon Drive NW

Daniel Chester French Drive SW

Lincoln Memorial Circle and all approaches and ramps into and out of Lincoln Memorial Circle, including Henry Bacon Drive N, Daniel Chester French Drive SW, 23rd Street NW and 23rd Street SW

Ramp from Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Bridge to Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW and Ohio Drive SW; all inbound traffic from the bridge will be directed to the E Street Expressway

Constitution Avenue NW from 23rd Street NW to 14th Street NW

7th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

4th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

15th Street NW from E Street NW south to Raoul Wallenberg Place SW

17th Street, NW from E Street NW south to Independence Avenue SW

18th Street NW between Constitution Avenue NW and Virginia Avenue NW

19th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to C Street NW

20th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to C Street NW

21st Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to C Street NW

22nd Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to C Street NW

Virginia Avenue NW from Constitution Avenue NW to 18th Street NW

C Street NW from 17th Street NW to 18th Streets NW

D Street NW from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

Raoul Wallenberg Place SW to Maine Avenue SW

Independence Avenue SW from 14th Street SW to 23rd Street SW, including merge with Rock Creek Parkway

Madison Drive NW from 15th Street NW to 3rd Street NW

Jefferson Drive SW from 15th Street SW to 3rd Street SW

Ohio Drive, SW from the Inlet Bridge to Independence Avenue, SW

West Basin Drive SW from Ohio Drive SW to Independence Avenue, SW

East Basin Drive SW east of the Thomas Jefferson Memorial to Ohio Drive SW

Ramp from southbound and northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway (GWMP) to Memorial Avenue /Circle

Ramp from northbound Va. Route 110 to Memorial Avenue/Circle

Ramp from Va. Route 27 to Memorial Avenue/Circle

The right lane of northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway from the 14th Street Bridge to Theodore Roosevelt Island.

Closed from 11 a.m. until approximately 10 p.m.

3rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Maryland Avenue SW

Constitution Avenue NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to 14th Street NW

14th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

Right lane of northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway from the 14th Stree Bridge to Theodore Roosevelt Island

Closed from 3 p.m. July 4 until midnight July 5

Eastbound U.S. Route 50 ramps to the George Washington Memorial Parkway and roads in the immediate area of U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial;

Southbound GWMP ramp to 14th Street Bridge (9–9:45 p.m. as necessary)

Northbound GWMP ramp to 14th Street Bridge (9–9:45 p.m. as necessary)

Memorials partially closed