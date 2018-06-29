

Updated at 8:15 a.m.

Trains on Metro’s Blue, Green and Yellow lines are no longer sharing a track after an earlier incident. But there are still delays for riders in both directions of the three lines.

There had been smoke at the Gallery Place stop. It is not immediately known what caused the problem.

Blue Line: No longer single tracking. Residual delays continues in both directions due to earlier delayed Green/Yellow Line trains. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) June 29, 2018

Green/Yellow: No longer single tracking. Residual delays continue in both directions following earlier fire dept activity at Gallery Place. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) June 29, 2018

Original post at 7:45 a.m.

Metro riders should expect delays on three rail lines for Friday morning.

Trains are bypassing the Gallery Place stop due to “fire department activity,” Metro said in a Twitter post. That is impacting the Green, Yellow and Red lines. On the Blue Line, trains are sharing a track between the Pentagon City and Arlington Cemetery stations.

Blue Line: Trains single tracking btwn Pentagon City & Arlington Cemetery due to delayed Blue/Yellow Line trains. Delays in both directions — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) June 29, 2018

On social media, there were pictures of smoke at the Gallery Place stop.