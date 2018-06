A truck hauling manure spilled its load onto a road in Upper Marlboro, Md., and crews are working to clean up the smelly scene.

Drivers should expect delays as some roads near Dowerhouse Road, and Pennsylvania Avenue may be closed. Crews were working to haul away the manure and spread sand to clean up the area.

Crews have manure truck now on all 4 wheels and are preparing for tow. Traffic at Dowerhouse Road & Pennsylvania Ave still impacted pic.twitter.com/oaXQkktIGF — Justin Finch (@JustinNBC4) June 29, 2018

It is not known what caused the crash. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday.