Commuters should expect delays in both directions on Metro’s Orange, Blue and Silver lines Monday morning.

Delays are due to a signal problem outside the Stadium-Armory station, Metro tweeted early Monday.

Org/Blu/Sil Line: Expect delays in both directions due to a signal problem outside Stadium-Armory. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) July 2, 2018

The Silver Line trains are operating between Wiehle-Reston East and Eastern Market. To continue trips after the Eastern Market station, commuters should use the Blue Line.