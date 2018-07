Commuters should expect delays Thursday morning because of a crash involving several cars on Route 210 in Oxon Hill, Md.

Two lanes on northbound Route 210, or Indian Head Highway, were blocked Thursday and delays were about four miles following the crash near Wilson Bridge Road, officials said.

STOPPED temporarily traffic on Nb 210 while crews right the overturned van & load it onto a rollback #MDtraffic #GMW pic.twitter.com/LXEgK9XH8s — Julie Wright (@thejuliewright) July 5, 2018

Two drivers were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, officials said. One lane remains open and officials are working to clear the scene.