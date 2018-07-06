UPDATE, 5:33 a.m.

The power problem has been resolved, officials said, but delays remain.

ORIGINAL POST:

The Red Line was delayed during Friday’s rush after a power problem outside Shady Grove station, officials said.

At around 5 a.m., the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority tweeted that commuters traveling in the direction of Glenmont on the Red Line should expect delays because of a power problem outside Shady Grove.

No information about the cause of the power problem was immediately available.