UPDATE, 5:33 a.m.
The power problem has been resolved, officials said, but delays remain.
ORIGINAL POST:
The Red Line was delayed during Friday’s rush after a power problem outside Shady Grove station, officials said.
At around 5 a.m., the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority tweeted that commuters traveling in the direction of Glenmont on the Red Line should expect delays because of a power problem outside Shady Grove.
No information about the cause of the power problem was immediately available.