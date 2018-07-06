Streets will be closed in downtown D.C. this weekend for a film shoot, police said.

The following streets will be closed from 6:30 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday:

1400-1500 block of I Street NW

800-900 block of 15th Street NW (both sides of McPherson Square)

Eastbound access roads on the 1400 block and 1500 block of K Street NW

Zei Alley NW

“Intermittent closures” will also affect traffic in the 1300 block of I Street NW and the 1500 block of K Street NW, according to D.C. police.

Matt Noonan, of Crown City Pictures, whose name is listed on signs announcing the closures, said he wasn’t aware what film was being shot. The District of Columbia Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment didn’t return a request for comment.

The crew is rumored to be in town for the “Wonder Woman” sequel. Filming has been taking place for several days in the District and surrounding areas, with multiple fan sightings of the movie’s cast and sets.

D.C. police said the shoot was for “Magic Hour,” reported to be the working title of the sequel.