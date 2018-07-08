

A newly reconstructed portion of Beach Drive opens Monday. (Michael McMahon/National Park Service)

A portion of Beach Drive will reopen after the evening rush Monday, free of potholes and cracks — so smooth that some drivers may forget the pain of it being closed for nearly a year.

The bad news is that the closures on this critical commuter route are not over. As work ends on the 1.5-mile stretch of roadway between Broad Branch Road/Blagden Avenue NW and Joyce Road NW, an additional 2.7 miles will be shut to traffic. Drivers who take Beach Drive from the Maryland line to Joyce Road (just south of Military Road) will need to find a new route starting Tuesday.

“The road will be closed to pedestrians, cyclists and drivers,” National Park Service spokesman Jonathan Shafer said. “For everyone’s safety, and to ensure that the project moves ahead on schedule, it is important that people abide by the closure.”

Beach Drive, a 6½-mile thoroughfare that runs through Rock Creek Park in Northwest Washington, is undergoing a three-year rehabilitation. This latest closure, expected to last at least a year, marks the last phase of a four-part makeover.

Crews have rebuilt nearly four miles of the roadway since work began in fall 2016, and the National Park Service said the project is a few months ahead of schedule. Construction now moves to the final section, between Joyce Road and the Maryland border. The entire reconstruction is expected to be completed by fall 2019.

“Completing the rehabilitation of Beach Drive is going to provide relief to everyone who uses Rock Creek Park,” NPS Superintendent Julia Washburn said. The project promises to deliver a new roadway after decades of deterioration, years of complaints about gaps and cracks in the road, and a trail that has become rough, root-laden and uneven.

The $32.9 million project is the first complete reconstruction of Beach Drive in more than a quarter century.

The first segment of the project started in fall 2016 on Beach Drive between Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway and Tilden Street NW. It took about a year to complete, a few months longer than anticipated.

The second closure, from Tilden Street to Joyce Road, began in late August. That work was split into two segments. The first, between Tilden Street and Broad Branch Road/Blagden Avenue, was completed in January. Work between Broad Branch and Joyce roads took six more months, and that portion is opening Monday.

When that newly reconstructed section opens, the park will also reopen Ridge Road, Ross Drive and Morrow Drive NW for cars, officials said.

The road was completely rebuilt, new trees were planted and the storm drainage system was improved. In the next and final phase, the work includes the repair of several bridges, the installation of 11,000 tons of asphalt and over 10,000 linear feet of culvert, and the replacement of more than 29,000 linear feet of curbs and road gutters.

Officials say a small portion of Beach Drive between Wise Road and West Beach Drive NW will remain open during this phase to allow for traffic to get across the park. But that short segment of roadway will close eventually to allow for its reconstruction.

For more information, the National Park Service has construction updates on the project’s website. Commuters also are urged to sign up for updates through Nixle, a free tool that allows information to be sent via text, email, social media and the Nixle mobile app.