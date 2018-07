Riders on Metro’s Red Line should expect delays Monday morning because of a problem with a signal outside the NoMa-Gallaudet stop. It is not clear how long the delays will last.

Red Line: Expect delays in both directions due to a signal problem outside NoMa-Gallaudet. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) July 9, 2018

Riders weren’t pleased and shared on social media.

#wmata red line to shady grove holding at NoMa "because switches are being clamped ahead of us" WTH @wmata @unsuckdcmetro @HakunaWMATA — Enyo (@B_L_B1006) July 9, 2018