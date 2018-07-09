

New York Giants player A.J. Francis is railing against the Transportation Security Administration, alleging agents who conducted an inspection of his checked luggage opened and spilled a container carrying the cremated remains of his recently-deceased mother.

Francis, a defensive tackle who played for the Washington Redskins until earlier this year, shared a photo via Twitter on Monday morning that showed the contents of his luggage after the bag inspection — including loose material that appeared to be cremated remains, along with the generic “notice of baggage inspection” from TSA. The tweet does not say specify where the inspection occurred, and Francis could not immediately be reached for comment.

“Next time you … feel the need to go thru my mother’s ashes for no reason,” wrote Francis, 28, “make sure you close it back so her remains aren’t spilled on all my clothes.”

Representatives for TSA did not immediately return a request for comment.

Francis has played for the NFL since 2013, when he signed with the Miami Dolphins. Since then, he has played for the New England Patriots, the Seattle Seahawks, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington.

According to Francis’s social media accounts, his mother, Carrie Leanne Francis, died unexpectedly two weeks ago.

According to policies outlined on TSA’s website, cremated remains are allowed inside both carry-on and checked luggage, as long as the commercial air carrier does not place restrictions on such items.

“We understand how painful losing a loved one is and we treat crematory remains with respect,” TSA’s website says.

As part of their instructions to passengers, TSA advises that travelers carrying cremated remains put them in a temporary or permanent container that won’t flag special scrutiny from bag screeners, such as a canister or capsule made of light-weight wood or plastic. If the container is too opaque and TSA agents cannot see the contents via X-ray, it will not be allowed onboard the plane, TSA’s instructions say.

“Out of respect for the deceased, TSA officers will not open a container, even if requested by the passenger,” the TSA website says.

