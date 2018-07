Updated at 7:39 a.m.

All eastbound lanes of Columbia Pike in Annandale, Va., have reopened after an earlier crash that involved a pedestrian.

It was not immediately known how seriously the pedestrian was hurt.

FINAL: Crash w/Inj. VA-244 EB before VA-711. Ffx Co VA. Incident clear and all travel lanes are reopened. No delays reported at this time. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) July 10, 2018

Original post at 6:30 a.m.

The eastbound lanes of Columbia Pike in Annandale, Va., are closed after a crash.

At least one person was hurt but the extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

UPDATE: Crash w/Inj. VA-244 EB before VA-711. Ffx Co VA.. All EB lanes blocked. Follow police direction & expect delays. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) July 10, 2018

Columbia Pike, which is also known as VA 244, is closed near Gallows Road.