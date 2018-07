Amtrak said some of its trains are running at slower speeds because of the heat.

Trains running between Washington and Florence, S.C., along with ones between Richmond and Newport News in Virginia and between Washington and Cumberland, Md., are likely to see delays as a result. It is not immediately clear how long the restrictions and delays will last.

SERVICE ALERT: Heat related speed restrictions have been implemented for all trains operating between WAS and Florence, SC (FLO); Richmond Staples Mill, VA (RVR) and Newport News, VA (NPN); WAS and Cumberland, MD (CUM) which may cause delays. More details to come as delays occur. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) July 11, 2018

Metro said it did not have any similar restrictions in place at this time.