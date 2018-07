A truck dumped a load of sand it was carrying after a crash along Interstate 95 and the Beltwayโ€™s north side in the Greenbelt, Md., area.

The crash occurred along Interstate 95 near MD 201. The delays are along the interstate, as some lanes have been blocked. Drivers should avoid the area.

INNER LOOP - two center lanes blocked after a truck lost a load of sand. between the Greenbelt Metro and MD-201. Delays are back to I-95/College Park. #DCTraffic #MDTraffic pic.twitter.com/ZrAUuzueVA — Danielle's DCTraffic ๐Ÿš—๐Ÿš™๐Ÿš• (@deedeverell) July 11, 2018

[Truck crashes, spills manure on Maryland road]