Five cars were involved in a crash in Silver Spring, Md., causing a traffic light at a busy intersection to malfunction, officials said.

It was not immediately known if anyone was seriously hurt.

The crash happened at Colesville Road and University Boulevard in the Four Corners neighborhood. The traffic light is out at the intersection.

Colesville Rd & University Blvd, 4 Corners, multi-car (5) car collision, & electrical transformer fire, ALL LIGHTS OUT (4 Corners), EMS evaluating, some lanes BLOCKED — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 17, 2018

Drivers are advised to slow down and use caution in the area.