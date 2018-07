Drivers face a nearly seven-mile backup on part of Interstate 95 southbound in Virginia after a crash.

It was not known if anyone was seriously hurt in the incident and it was not clear how long the delays will last.

Tractor trailer crash Sb 95 @ 123 Use RT 1 instead #VAtraffic #GMW pic.twitter.com/35VFgTN69r — Julie Wright (@thejuliewright) July 17, 2018

The crash happened near VA 123 in the Woodbridge area.

Drivers should avoid the area.

SB 95 in VA JAMMED - 6.5 MILE BACKUP because of crash at VA-123. #Chopper4 is on the way. @nbcwashington @news4today pic.twitter.com/NoY3WIycay — Melissa Mollet (@melissamollet) July 17, 2018