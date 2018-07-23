Updated at 7:52 a.m.
Commuters face a rough Monday morning with heavy rains causing some flooding, downed trees and even a large sinkhole in the D.C. region, local officials said.
In the District, part of Massachusetts Avenue near the campus of American University is closed because of a downed tree.
In Virginia, several roads in parts of West Springfield, Reston, Fair Oaks and McLean were closed because of the heavy rains.
And in Germantown, Md., a large sinkhole was causing part of Father Hurley Boulevard near Crystal Rock Drive to close.
Original post at 5:45 a.m.
In Maryland, Father Hurley Boulevard is closed in both directions between Crystal Rock Drive and Middlebrook Road because of the sinkhole.
In the District, a downed tree blocked traffic along Route 202 to the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
In Virginia, Fairfax County Police said Old Courthouse Road at Besley Road in Vienna is closed because of damage from the heavy rains over the weekend.
Officials warned drivers to slow down and use caution as rain is expected for Monday morning’s commute. Drivers should turn around if they face flooded areas, transportation experts said.
Parts of the D.C. region are under a flash flood watch because of the saturated grounds and streams are at high levels.