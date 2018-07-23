Updated at 6:36 a.m.

Metro said trains are no longer sharing a track on the Green Line but some delays remain.

Green Line: No longer single tracking. Residual delays continue in both directions due to an earlier signal problem at Waterfront. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) July 23, 2018

Original post at 5:35 a.m.

Metro trains on the Green Line are sharing a track early Monday morning.

There is a problem with a signal at the Waterfront stop. Trains are sharing a track between the L’Enfant Plaza and Navy Yard stations.

The delays are in both directions of the line.

Green Line: Trains single tracking btwn L'Enfant Plaza & Navy Yard due to a signal problem at Waterfront. Expect delays in both directions. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) July 23, 2018

Trains on the Yellow Line are running between those two stations, Metro said, to try to help ease the delays.

Yellow Line: Trains operating btwn Huntington & Fort Totten to minimize congestion from delayed Green Line trains. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) July 23, 2018

It is not clear how long the delays will last.