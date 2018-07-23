Updated at 6:36 a.m.
Metro said trains are no longer sharing a track on the Green Line but some delays remain.
Original post at 5:35 a.m.
Metro trains on the Green Line are sharing a track early Monday morning.
There is a problem with a signal at the Waterfront stop. Trains are sharing a track between the L’Enfant Plaza and Navy Yard stations.
The delays are in both directions of the line.
Trains on the Yellow Line are running between those two stations, Metro said, to try to help ease the delays.
It is not clear how long the delays will last.