Arlington Boulevard is closed in both directions as there is high water and crews are dealing with a water rescue in the area.

The road is closed at Prosperity Avenue in Fairfax County, which is just outside the Beltway.

Units responding to Arlington Blvd at Prosperity Ave, Fairfax for water rescue.

High water will also close Arlington Blvd in both directions pic.twitter.com/UW886zch2a — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) July 24, 2018

This comes as the D.C. region is under a flash flood watch as heavy rains continued to hit parts of the area, causing traffic backups and at least three calls for cars struck in high waters on roads.

There are reports of other roads in the region that are closed in part because of high water or downed trees.

In Montgomery County, the Clara Barton Parkway’s westbound side is closed near the Beltway because of a tree that’s down in the roadway. The delays start on the ramp that goes to the Beltway’s outer loop.

Debris in Roadway. Clara Barton Pkwy WB past I-495. Mont Co MD. WB lane blocked with tree in road. Delays begin on ramp from OL. EB lanes reported open. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) July 24, 2018

Several area roads are closed in Fairfax County.

Some of the closed roads include Swinks Mill Road in McLean. It’s closed near Georgetown Pike because of water in the road. Plus, Hunter Station Road in Vienna is closed at Hunter Mill Road because of high water. And Popes Head Drive at Beech Ridge Drive is closed due to a downed tree.

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue department said they had received three calls in just a 30 minute slot about three cars that were stuck in flooded roadways in the Reston, Annandale and Springfield areas.

Units have already responded to three calls for cars stuck in flooded roadway in last 30 minutes. Reston, Annandale and Springfield areas. PLEASE #TurnAroundDontDrown Do not put yourself and our paramedics and firefighters in harms way. #news #traffic #weather pic.twitter.com/Z32uFv4QpT — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) July 24, 2018

It is not known if anyone is seriously hurt.

Officials reminded drivers to not put themselves in danger and to turn around if they see or hear of flooded roads.

There is also a crash along the Fairfax County Parkway’s southbound side near Rolling Road in West Springfield. The delays are roughly three miles. The northbound lanes are open.

Multi-Veh Crash w/Inj. VA-286 SB before VA-638. Ffx Co VA. All SB lanes blocked. Traffic diverted, follow police direction. Delays appx 3 miles. NB lanes reported open. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) July 24, 2018

There is more heavy rains coming to the D.C. area.

646a: Just a ton of rain pointed at DC area from the south. Flood warning in central Fairfax and southern Mont co (thru 915a) and expect more to be issued today. Be very careful out there. pic.twitter.com/GEaUu3GSSR — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) July 24, 2018

There was also a brief warning by the National Weather Service of a tornado in part of Fairfax County. But it turned out to only be a report of some downed trees, according to the weather service.