The Virginia Railway Express commuter system said several of its trains are running as much as 30 minutes late because of a signal problem.

Signal issues in the Amtrak tunnel have led to 30 min delays for multiple trains. — VRE (@VaRailXpress) July 24, 2018

It is not immediately clear how long it will take to fix the problem.

Several VRE trains, including 306, 326, 308, 328 and 310, are delayed at this time.