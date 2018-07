Updated at 8:52 a.m.

Normal service is back on Metro’s Green and Yellow lines.

Metro said the person who was on the track is off and trains are on the move. At this time, it was not known why the person was on the tracks or if there were any injuries.

Original post at 8:15 a.m.

Riders on Metro’s Green and Yellow lines will face delays Wednesday morning.

In a Twitter message, Metro said “an unauthorized person” was on the tracks at the Gallery Place stop.