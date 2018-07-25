Some roads in the D.C. region remain flooded after days of heavy rains, officials said.

In Northern Virginia, several roads in the Reston area, including Browns Mill and Lee Mill roads, are closed because of water. And in the West Springfield area, Hunter Village Drive is closed because of a downed tree.

The area has been hit with days of heavy rains and warnings of flash floods that have caused dangerous conditions at times. Officials reminded drivers to not go near flooded roadways. Their slogan — turn around, don’t drown.

Careful driving today with all the rain and flooding predicted. If the road is covered in water, don't drive through it. #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/4P5HrDcquA — Arlington Fire (@ArlingtonVaFD) July 24, 2018

Forecasters said there’s a “stuck weather pattern” over the area. The front is stalled over the region and has a “conveyor belt of tropical moisture” that originated from the Bahamas. It’s known as an “atmospheric river.”

“It’s like a water hose in the sky that’s pointed right at us,” said Jason Samenow, The Washington Post’s weather editor and chief meteorologist.

