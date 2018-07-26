Commuters faced possible snags Thursday morning due to downed wires, trees and some flooding in parts of the D.C. region after days of heavy storms.
There were no major delays on the big commuter routes in the area. But several secondary roads were blocked by downed trees and wires.
In Virginia, lanes were closed on part of Georgetown Pike near Bellview and Towlston roads.
In Alexandria, there are traffic delays along Russell Road and roughly 300 customers of Dominion Power were without power.
In the District, some parts of Broad Branch Road near 27th Street in Northwest were closed after heavy rains from overnight.
The region has been hit by days of heavy rains and flash floods, making the second half of the month one of the wettest on record.
On Wednesday night, a mail truck overturned in the flooding waters along Grant Road and Davenport Street in Northwest Washington. The person who was in it was rescued and fine, according to NBC 4.
D.C. Fire crews also helped those who were stuck in a vehicle along Rock Creek Park and two others who became stranded in a vehicle along Grant Road and 27th Street in Northwest Washington.