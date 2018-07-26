

Part of King Street near City Marina floods in Alexandria, Va. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

Commuters faced possible snags Thursday morning due to downed wires, trees and some flooding in parts of the D.C. region after days of heavy storms.

There were no major delays on the big commuter routes in the area. But several secondary roads were blocked by downed trees and wires.

In Virginia, lanes were closed on part of Georgetown Pike near Bellview and Towlston roads.

UPDATE: VA-193 both ways between Bellview Rd. and Towlston Rd. - two trees and wires down across the road - all lanes blocked *alternate road: Old Dominion Drive* https://t.co/LcLkdi64GG — First4Traffic (@First4Traffic) July 26, 2018

In Alexandria, there are traffic delays along Russell Road and roughly 300 customers of Dominion Power were without power.

WEATHER RELATED issues continue in the #DMV! We’re in #NorthernVirginia off Russell Rd in Alexandria. Some residents without power and traffic being redirected. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/P3VvQkczeL — Annie Yu (@AnnieYuFox5) July 26, 2018

Russell Road and E. Winsor Ave. - downed trees and wires - road closed @News4Today @nbcwashington #VATraffic — First4Traffic (@First4Traffic) July 26, 2018

In the District, some parts of Broad Branch Road near 27th Street in Northwest were closed after heavy rains from overnight.

A closer look at the tree blocking Broad Branch Road at 27th street. @wusa9 #GetUpDC pic.twitter.com/VCdO0c7RbY — Marcella Robertson (@Marcella_Rob) July 26, 2018

[Heavy rain and high water floods area roadways]

The region has been hit by days of heavy rains and flash floods, making the second half of the month one of the wettest on record.

On Wednesday night, a mail truck overturned in the flooding waters along Grant Road and Davenport Street in Northwest Washington. The person who was in it was rescued and fine, according to NBC 4.

#DCsBravest on scene Grant Rd & Davenport St NW. Mail truck over turned in the water. We searched area and found no victims. Avoid Rock Creek Park roadways due to debris and flooding. pic.twitter.com/Wk0RgUYUSl — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 25, 2018

D.C. Fire crews also helped those who were stuck in a vehicle along Rock Creek Park and two others who became stranded in a vehicle along Grant Road and 27th Street in Northwest Washington.