Metro ordered a private contractor to ban a driver from providing service for the agency after video footage showed him talking on a cellphone while driving a Metro shuttle bus at Fort Totten station Thursday morning.

The footage, released by Metro’s largest union, prompted the agency to issue an order to bus contractor Coach USA, which soon took the driver off duty, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said.

“We have relayed this obvious and egregious safety violation to the contractor and demanded that the employee involved be permanently barred from providing any service to WMATA, in addition to what administrative action the contractor may take on its own,” Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said.

Contractors are providing shuttle service between Fort Totten and NoMa stations during the 45-day shutdown of the Rhode Island Avenue and Brookland stations for platform rebuilding and structural repairs, which began last weekend.

According to Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, Metro’s electronic device policy for rail and bus operators requires electronic devices to be turned off and stowed away during passenger service, under penalty of termination.

The same standard should apply to contractors, said the union, which represents about 8,000 of Metro’s 12,500 active employees.

“The union strongly believes if Metro is enforcing a zero-tolerance policy on electronic devices, a carve-out for private contractors is unacceptable and dangerous to the riding public,” union spokesman David Stephen said.

Train and bus operators have been caught texting and talking on cellphones in the past, and the union has challenged such cases before an independent arbitrator 16 times. The arbitrator upheld the firing in every case, the union said.