Several lanes along the Beltway’s outer loop near Rockville Pike were shut down after two crashes, officials said.

There’s a six-mile backup on the outer loop as drivers approach Connecticut Avenue NW.

FINAL: Multi-Veh Crash. I-495 WB (OL) past MD-185. Mont Co MD. Incident contained to right shoulder and all travel lanes reopened. Delays remain appx six miles. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) July 27, 2018

#Chopper4 showing MASSIVE backup on the Beltway. 5 MILE BACKUP on the OL approaching CT Ave. Two crashes. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/SWtqAh0wHd — First4Traffic (@First4Traffic) July 27, 2018

Several vehicles were involved in a crash on the outer loop near Connecticut Avenue.