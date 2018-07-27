

A bad smell that passengers compared to stinky socks caused a Spirit Airlines plane to be diverted. (The Washington Post)

A plane had to be diverted after passengers complained about a strange smell — something like smelly socks — and at least seven people received medical treatment for complaints including chest pains.

According to NBC4, the Spirit Airlines flight, with about 200 passengers, headed to Florida from New York. The plane was diverted to South Carolina, but the source of the smell remained a mystery.

The report said some passengers described the smell as similar to “dirty socks.”

Some passengers on the plane said they had a burning feeling in their throats and chest pains, according to NBC4. There was concern, authorities said, that there was an unknown chemical on the plane.

Hazmat crews checked out the plane and didn’t find anything suspicious, and the plane was given the all-clear. Myrtle Beach Fire Department Lt. Christian Sliker told NBC4 that “after specific monitoring and hazmat crews entering into the fuselage, no substances were found.”

Another plane came to pick up the passengers, Spirit Airlines told NBC4. The airlines said it was still looking into what caused the stinky smell.

