MARC and Amtrak trains faced delays and cancellations due to track problems and downed wires, respectively.

On MARC, train 407 was canceled.

MARC Train - Tr. 407 (DPT PENN 550) is cancelled due to track issues. https://t.co/no7xSNnlJZ — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) July 30, 2018

On Amtrak, many of its trains on the Northeast line were facing delays due to downed wires near Baltimore.

Train 66 is currently operating about 2 hours 30 minutes late due to routing around a disabled train near Baltimore (BAL). Please check https://t.co/ryt46oukdp for updates. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) July 30, 2018

Acela Train 2275 and Train 123 are currently stopped due to catenary wire issues at Baltimore (BAL). We will update when more information is available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) July 30, 2018

It was not clear how long the delays would last.

Many Amtrak passengers complained that Amtrak gave few updates on how long it would take to resolve the problem.

On Twitter, one person who goes by @nikks_mn said “we’ve been here going on 3 hours. What is the plan for this kind of service failure?”

There’s got to be more of an update than “currently stopped,” we’ve been here going on 3 hours. What is the plan for this kind of service failure? — Nikki Myrka (@nikks_mm) July 30, 2018

Another person who goes by @MJ_The_Rapper wrote on Twitter, “Soooooo refunds or nah? $340 for an uber [from] Edgewood to D.C., who do I send the invoice to?”