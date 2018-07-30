MARC and Amtrak trains faced delays and cancellations due to track problems and downed wires, respectively.
On MARC, train 407 was canceled.
On Amtrak, many of its trains on the Northeast line were facing delays due to downed wires near Baltimore.
It was not clear how long the delays would last.
Many Amtrak passengers complained that Amtrak gave few updates on how long it would take to resolve the problem.
On Twitter, one person who goes by @nikks_mn said “we’ve been here going on 3 hours. What is the plan for this kind of service failure?”
Another person who goes by @MJ_The_Rapper wrote on Twitter, “Soooooo refunds or nah? $340 for an uber [from] Edgewood to D.C., who do I send the invoice to?”