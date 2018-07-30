Two vehicle fires — one on the outer loop of the Beltway in Montgomery County and the other on Interstate 95 south in Prince George’s County — are causing delays Monday morning for drivers.
One of the incidents is along the southbound side of Interstate 95 near Riggs Road, also known as MD 212, in Prince George’s County.
It was not known if anyone was seriously injured.
The other vehicle fire happened in Montgomery County, along the outer loop of the Beltway near University Boulevard.
It is not clear how long the delays will last.