Two vehicle fires — one on the outer loop of the Beltway in Montgomery County and the other on Interstate 95 south in Prince George’s County — are causing delays Monday morning for drivers.

One of the incidents is along the southbound side of Interstate 95 near Riggs Road, also known as MD 212, in Prince George’s County.

It was not known if anyone was seriously injured.

Car fire on the ramp from Sb 95 to 495 #MDtraffic #GMW pic.twitter.com/aIcx4ZQd7U — Julie Wright (@thejuliewright) July 30, 2018

UPDATE: Vehicle Fire I-95 SB past MD-212. PG Co MD. 3 right lanes blocked. 1 left lane open. Delays appx 2 miles. Separate vehicle fire on OL past this scene. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) July 30, 2018

The other vehicle fire happened in Montgomery County, along the outer loop of the Beltway near University Boulevard.

Vehicle Fire. I-495 (OL) WB before MD-193. Mont Co MD. 3 right lanes blocked. 1 left lane open. Delays building. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) July 30, 2018

It is not clear how long the delays will last.