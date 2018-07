Metro riders on the Red Line should expect delays Monday morning.

A problem with a signal at the Farragut North stop was causing delays between the Shady Grove and NoMa-Gallaudet stations.

Red Line: Expect residual delays in both directions btwn Shady Grove & NoMa-Gallaudet due to an earlier signal problem at Farragut North. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) July 30, 2018

This comes as the line is already undergoing work over the next 45 days. The line is shut down between NoMa-Gallaudet and Fort Totten stops.

