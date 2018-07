Updated at 5:56 a.m.

All lanes along Route 7 near Dulles Town Center have reopened.

Update (5:45 am): The roadway is open https://t.co/DXSXA0DBcE — Loudoun Co. Sheriff (@LoudounSheriff) July 30, 2018

Original post at 5:30 a.m.

Part of Route 7 in Loudoun County is closed after an early morning crash, officials said.

Route 7, also known as Harry Byrd Highway, is closed between Algonkian Parkway and City Center Boulevard near the Dulles Town Center for a “significant time” because of the crash, authorities said.

Traffic Alert: The eastbound lanes of Rt. 7 (Harry Byrd Hwy) btwn Algonkian Pkwy and City Center Blvd will be closed for a significant time due to a crash.



Motorists should expect delays in the area. Please follow police direction and #drivesafe.https://t.co/OMhMfo0yPP pic.twitter.com/KnY9C2rLDI — Loudoun Co. Sheriff (@LoudounSheriff) July 30, 2018

It was not known if anyone was seriously hurt. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.