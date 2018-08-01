Drivers are advised to allow extra time and use caution Wednesday morning as some area roadways may have high standing water.
In Maryland, crews had to rescue people from inside a car after it became trapped in a creek over part of Bradley Boulevard. Part of the roadway was closed.
Also in Maryland, crews are working to clean up after a tractor trailer crashed on the outer loop of the Capital Beltway near Interstate 270. The delays were roughly six miles, and several lanes were blocked in the early morning.
In Virginia, the southbound lanes along the Beltway are blocked near Interstate 395 because of a downed tree. Flooding has also caused some lane closures along US 29, known as Lee Highway, near Featherbed Lane in Manassas. And some lanes are blocked along Vale Road near West Ox Road in Oakton.
Crews were working to rescue a stranded driver that got caught in high water along Brown Mills Road in the Fairfax area.
Plus, a ramp along the southbound side of the George Washington Parkway near the Beltway is closed because of a downed tree.