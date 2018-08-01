Drivers are advised to allow extra time and use caution Wednesday morning as some area roadways may have high standing water.

In Maryland, crews had to rescue people from inside a car after it became trapped in a creek over part of Bradley Boulevard. Part of the roadway was closed.

Swift Water Rescue Bradley Blvd east of Kendall. Car trapped in creek over road. Bradley closed. Units from Water Rescue team removed occupants, with assistance from other MCFRS and NIH. pic.twitter.com/9mJ7xYAdRe — MCFRSNews (@MCFRSNews) August 1, 2018

Also in Maryland, crews are working to clean up after a tractor trailer crashed on the outer loop of the Capital Beltway near Interstate 270. The delays were roughly six miles, and several lanes were blocked in the early morning.

UPDATE: TT Crash. I-495 SB (OL) past I-270. Mont Co MD. 2 right lanes remain blocked. 1 left lane open. Delays appx 6 miles. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) August 1, 2018

Tractor trailer crash outer loop @ big curve as it crosses over 270 Truck leaking fuel #MDtraffic #GMW pic.twitter.com/vBAIc7DUDZ — Julie Wright (@thejuliewright) August 1, 2018

In Virginia, the southbound lanes along the Beltway are blocked near Interstate 395 because of a downed tree. Flooding has also caused some lane closures along US 29, known as Lee Highway, near Featherbed Lane in Manassas. And some lanes are blocked along Vale Road near West Ox Road in Oakton.

Crews were working to rescue a stranded driver that got caught in high water along Brown Mills Road in the Fairfax area.

#BreakingNews Swift water teams in #Vienna preparing to use rescue boat to reach stranded driver in high water on Browns Mill Road, live report coming up @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/tiHop4vq3E — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) August 1, 2018

Plus, a ramp along the southbound side of the George Washington Parkway near the Beltway is closed because of a downed tree.