An Amtrak train derailed Thursday afternoon just north of Union Station, but there are no reported injuries to crew or passengers, according to an Amtrak spokesman.

Fire department spokesman Doug Buchanan said the derailment was reported about 12:15 p.m. in the vicinity of H Street Northeast, just outside the station. The inbound train had 190 passengers on board.

The train was traveling toward Union Station “at a low speed” when the lead engine derailed, Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said. The train remains upright.

According to Abrams, passengers will not be evacuated onto the tracks, and will instead continue on the train into Union Station.

The incident brought delays for riders on the Virginia Railway Express.

Due to an incident at Union Station earlier today Fredericksburg Line Train 301 and Manassas Line Train 325 will hold at the Coach Yard until further notice. More information to follow. — VRE (@VaRailXpress) August 2, 2018

Fire and EMS crews at Union Station after today’s Amtrak derailment pic.twitter.com/F6gp0Im33G — Faiz Siddiqui (@faizsays) August 2, 2018

At union station, lots of @dcfireems trucks & personnelresponded to apparent train derailment event - but doesn’t appear to be urgent. No reports of injuries so far. Can’t tell which train may have derailed. @Amtrak: “All I can tell you is that we are investigating an incident.” pic.twitter.com/8ra6fM6z9x — Mike Carter-Conneen (@MikeCConTV) August 2, 2018

Martine Powers contributed to this report.