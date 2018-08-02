An Amtrak train derailed Thursday afternoon just north of Union Station, but there are no reported injuries to crew or passengers, according to an Amtrak spokesman.
Fire department spokesman Doug Buchanan said the derailment was reported about 12:15 p.m. in the vicinity of H Street Northeast, just outside the station. The inbound train had 190 passengers on board.
The train was traveling toward Union Station “at a low speed” when the lead engine derailed, Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said. The train remains upright.
According to Abrams, passengers will not be evacuated onto the tracks, and will instead continue on the train into Union Station.
The incident brought delays for riders on the Virginia Railway Express.
Martine Powers contributed to this report.