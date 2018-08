Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia in 2014. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Some Amtrak trains along the Northeast corridor line were canceled Friday because of a train that derailed on the line a day earlier near Union Station.

On Twitter, Amtrak listed the trains that were not operating or ending their service.